Solar Eclipse 2024: When was last Surya Grahan visible in India? When next will take place?
Solar Eclipse 2024: Commonly known as Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse is going to take place on April 8 in North America.
The first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2024 will be visible on April 8, Monday. As per NASA website, it is a total solar eclipse. Skywatchers can witness the astronomical view in North America, including Mexico, the United States, and Canada, Western Europe, Atlantic, the Pacific, Central America, Arctic, Mexico, the northern reaches of South America, the Northwestern region of England and Ireland.