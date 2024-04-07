Solar Eclipse 2024: Commonly known as Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse is going to take place on April 8 in North America.

The first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2024 will be visible on April 8, Monday. As per NASA website, it is a total solar eclipse. Skywatchers can witness the astronomical view in North America, including Mexico, the United States, and Canada, Western Europe, Atlantic, the Pacific, Central America, Arctic, Mexico, the northern reaches of South America, the Northwestern region of England and Ireland. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Moon passes in front of the Sun during a solar eclipse, causing a shadow to fall on Earth that can either partially or completely block the Sun's light. The total solar eclipse comes two weeks after the year's first lunar eclipse took place on March 25, 2024.

This year, stargazers are excited about the 2024 total lunar eclipse because it will last longer, the sky will fall darker, and the sun itself will put on a much livelier show. Viewers of this celestial event might be able to see coronal mass ejection if it takes place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will Solar Eclipse 2024 be visible in India? Solar Eclipse, a rare astronomical event would not be visible in India. This time it will be a Total Solar Eclipse which will be visible in various countries including Unites states, Mexico, Canada and other parts of North America.

When was last Surya Grahan visible in India? In India, the last annular solar eclipse was visible on December 26, 2019. It was started at 05:18:53 and lasted three minutes and 39 seconds. Besides India, it was also visible in parts of Asia and Australia, Saudi Arabia, Sumatra, and Borneo.

When will Solar Eclipse visible in India? The next annular solar eclipse will be visible in India on May 21, 2031 across several Indian cities including Kochi, Alappuzha, Chalakudy, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, Painavu, Gudalur (Theni), Theni, Madurai, Ilaiyangudi, Karaikudi, and Vedaranyam. The ‘ring of fire’ will grace the skies of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It will witness a maximum eclipse covering around 28.87 percent of the Sun. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

