Solar Eclipse 2024: Another celestial event is set to occur next month, commonly known as Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse, that is going to take place on April 8.

Will Solar Eclipse 2024 be visible in India? Solar Eclipse, a rare astronomical event would not be visible in India. This time it will be a Total Solar Eclipse which will be visible in various countries including Unites states, Mexico, Canada and other parts of North America.

NASA on its official website stated, "On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada."

How long will the total Solar Eclipse last? A total solar eclipse time can range from a few seconds to 7.5 minutes and can last for several hours. On July 22, 2009, the longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century took place when total Solar Eclipse lasted for 6 minutes and 39 seconds.

Total Solar Eclipse time This celestial event, Solar Eclipse, will commence at 2:12 pm on April 8 and will conclude by 2:22 am on April 9. Hence the total Solar Eclipse will span around 12 hours.

What is Total Solar Eclipse? NASA's website stated, "A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk."

How to catch a view of this astronomical spectacle? During Solar Eclipse it is advisable to avoid looking directly at the sun as it is not safe to look at the Sun with naked eye. Specialised eye protection for solar viewing must be worn to have a view of the celestial event.

Severe eye injury can occur if a special-purpose solar filter is not secured over the front optics of camera lens, binoculars or a telescope through which any part of the bright Sun is viewed.

Next total Solar Eclipse will occur in 2026 on August 12 and will be visible across the continents of Asia, Africa, Europe and North America.

