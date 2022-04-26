Solar, lunar eclipses on April 30, May 16. Check time, and visibility

The May 16 lunar eclipse will take place during the daytime. It will start at 7.02 am Indian Standard Time and the total eclipse will begin at around 7.57 am. The maximum eclipse will be around 9.41 am when the moon will be at the deepest part of Earth’s shadow and the total eclipse will end at 10.23 am. The partial phase of the eclipse will end by 11.25 am, Duari added.

