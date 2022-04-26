Solar, lunar eclipses on April 30, May 16. Check time, and visibility

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This will be the first solar eclipse of 2022 and will sweep across the south and south-western parts of South America, Pacific and Atlantic oceans, and most of the Antartica but will not be visible from this part of the world
The first solar eclipse of 2022 will take place on April 30. The celestial phenomenon, though partial, will sweep across the south and south-western parts of South America, Pacific and Atlantic oceans, and most of the Antartica but will not be visible from this part of the world, astrophysicist and the former director of M P Birla Planetarium Debi Prasad Duari said.
People in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia or in Antartica can see the celestial phenomenon, Duari added.
The partial solar eclipse will start around 6.45 pm universal time which will be May 1, 00:15 am IST, Duari said. The solar eclipse always starts at one location and because of the spinning of the Earth ends at another location, Duari added.
Taking about the celestial phenomenon in India, the former director of MP Birla Planetarium said the maximum solar eclipse for India will be around 2.11 am on May 1 and end at 4.07 am. As it will be nighttime here hence no one will be able to see the cosmic event, he said.
Duari said, however, Kolkata and its neighbourhood can witness the next partial solar eclipse falling on October 25 and the partial lunar eclipse on November 8. The degree of the eclipse visible from Kolkata will be small as the obscuration of the solar disc will be at the most 4% at the maximum, he said.
Lunar Eclipse
Duari further said 2022 is going to be significant in terms of astronomical events as there will also be two lunar eclipses this year.
The first total lunar eclipse will fall on May 16 but this also will not be visible in India, Duari said.
This eclipse, either in its totality or at its partial phases can be seen in southern and western parts of Europe and Asia, Africa large parts of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Ocean regions and parts of Antartica, Duari added.
Timing
The May 16 lunar eclipse will take place during the daytime. It will start at 7.02 am Indian Standard Time and the total eclipse will begin at around 7.57 am. The maximum eclipse will be around 9.41 am when the moon will be at the deepest part of Earth’s shadow and the total eclipse will end at 10.23 am. The partial phase of the eclipse will end by 11.25 am, Duari added.
The November 8 total lunar eclipse will also can not be seen in its entirety from this part of the country, he said.
From Kolkata it will not be visible in its entirety, but again partially that also just from the moon rise. The total phase will occur when the moon is below the horizon at Kolkata, Duari added.