Solar storm set to strike Earth today: From Internet disruption to GPS signals, what to expect?
NASA and Space Weather Prediction Center experts have issued a warning about an upcoming solar storm projected that is slated to strike Earth today, November 30.
Spaceweather.com stated, “Three and perhaps four CMEs are heading for Earth following a series of explosions on the sun this week. Estimated time of arrival: Nov. 30th and Dec. 1st. The biggest of the CMEs, launched on Nov. 28th, could sweep up some of the earlier, lesser ones, forming a Cannibal CME capable of sparking strong G3-class geomagnetic storms with mid-latitude auroras."
The SOHO coronagraph video shows a halo cloud expanding towards the Earth's and moving at over 1.8 million mph.
Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather scientist, stated that the solar storm is directed towards Earth's south. She further mentioned that during this event, auroras will illuminate the sky due to the intense interaction of CMEs with the thermosphere layer of the atmosphere, where ions are free to move.
She tweeted, “The dynamics of the Earth's magnetic shield ensures the impact is global. The asymmetry of the impact does make minor differences in some processes that occur, mostly at the front edge of Earth's shield. By far the largest effects will be at high latitudes on the nightside."
While this is a small solar storm, large-scale solar storms have the potential to cause Internet disruptions and cause power outages in various regions.
