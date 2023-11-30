NASA and Space Weather Prediction Center Scientists have issued a warning about an upcoming solar storm that is slated to strike Earth today, November 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm watch alert for December 1 that is expected to disrupt radio and GPS signals. The solar storm, “cannibal CMEs" would strike the Earth on November 30 night and conclude by December 1 early morning.

The strike is expected to occur following a powerful M9.8-class solar flare erupted that from the sun on November 29 at 2:50 p.m. EST (1950 GMT), reported space.com. This flare ejected a plasma eruption known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) toward Earth and is expected to strike Earth today.

NASA's findings also suggest that the solar storm could result in vivid auroras in the nighttime sky along with radio blackouts that also occurred earlier this week. NASA warned that the CME is expected to show up a 15-hour-long G2-class solar flare.

What is coronal mass ejection?

Coronal mass ejection consists of waves emitted from the sun that carry highly charged ions that are capable of damaging satellites and communication systems on Earth. These CME ejections possess the potential to blast Earth’s magnetosphere with solar energy and excite different gasses like oxygen and nitrogen, reported MPR News.