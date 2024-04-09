Our Solar System will die a grisly death, will be 'crushed and ground to dust'. Here's what study shows
According to a study, like every star, the Sun too has a limited lifetime. Someday the Sun will die and parts of the Solar System including our Earth will be sucked by it, 'crushed up, and ground into fine dust'
Can you imagine life on Earth without Sun, the answer is a big No. We know, that life on this blue planet depends upon the energy provided by the star at the centre of our solar system. But imagine what will happen when the Sun will run out of its energy? Do we survive? Or the solar system where we live?