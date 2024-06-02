Solar system to witness stunning phenomenon: How to watch June 3 2024 planetary alignment in India?
Planetary alignment, also known as the parade of planets 2024, is a rare event where planets seem to align in a straight line. This illusion is visible in the sky before sunrise all week. The best time to observe is one hour before sunrise on June 3.
A rare celestial event is likely to bring cheeers for skygazers during the Monday's dawn. A unique planetary alignment will be visible in the sky before sunrise tomorrow. The planetary alignment is also called as the parade of planets 2024. The illusion of all the planets alligning in a single line will be visible most clearly on Monday, June 3. However, people can spot the alignment over several days.