Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Business News/ Science / News/  Solar system to witness stunning phenomenon: How to watch June 3 2024 planetary alignment in India?

Solar system to witness stunning phenomenon: How to watch June 3 2024 planetary alignment in India?

Livemint , Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Planetary alignment, also known as the parade of planets 2024, is a rare event where planets seem to align in a straight line. This illusion is visible in the sky before sunrise all week. The best time to observe is one hour before sunrise on June 3.

Planet Parade: NASA has shared tips on how to enjoy the Planet parade on June 3rd to the fullest.

A rare celestial event is likely to bring cheeers for skygazers during the Monday's dawn. A unique planetary alignment will be visible in the sky before sunrise tomorrow. The planetary alignment is also called as the parade of planets 2024. The illusion of all the planets alligning in a single line will be visible most clearly on Monday, June 3. However, people can spot the alignment over several days.

What is planetary aignment?

Planetary alignment is a term referred to a rare positioning of planets in the solar system. The planets are aligned in such a way that all of them appear to come in a straight line. It is worth mentioning, that the planetary aligment is more of an illusion than an actual event.

According to NASA, planetary alignment takes place when two more more planets come close together int the sky to form a conjunction, which is called as ‘alignment’. The alignment is formed by six planets: Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

The parade of planets will be visible from which Indian city?

Planetary alignment 2024 is visible in the sky from all across India, as it is likely to be a clear sky tomorrow. It is also advisable for people to set an alarm to catch a glimpse of the planetary parade before sunrie each day this week.

Best time to spot planet parade

The best time to spot the planet parade would be nearly one hour before the sunrise on June 3. According to a recent post by US space agency NASA, people can spot the parade of planets “exactly one hour before" Sunrise (as per your local time). Due to bright light, it would be difficult to spot all the planets in the sky and only Moon, Mars and Saturn would be clearly visible in the sky. People would require telescope to spot other planets.

