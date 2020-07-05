Home >Science >news >Space policy, Space Activities Bill in final stages: ISRO chairman
Isro chairman K. Sivan (MINT_PRINT)
Isro chairman K. Sivan (MINT_PRINT)

Space policy, Space Activities Bill in final stages: ISRO chairman

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2020, 07:43 PM IST PTI

  • ISRO Chairman K Sivan acquainted the public forum of the preparation of the bill regarding the rules and regulation for Space Activities
  • He threw light upon the policy and private sector investment in this field

NEW DELHI : The space policy and the Space Activities Bill are in the final stages, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan said, days after the government opened up the space sector for private players.

A dedicated policy for space and legislation on space activities has been under works for some time now. But with the government allowing the private sector, these have now got traction.

When asked whether the government is coming up with a space law, Sivan, who is also secretary, Department of Space, said, “Yes, we definitely have to do that also." “There are two aspects. One is space policy and (the other) Space Activities Bill... both are final stages," Sivan told PTI.

Last month, the government announced a major reform in India's space arena by allowing the private sector to carry out space activities like building rockets, satellites and providing launch services.

The ISRO chairman said very soon a system will be put in place for approval that will enable these activities to happen without any hindrance.

The space policy and the Space Activities Bill will help address legal issues in this strategic sector.

Last month, during an online briefing, Sivan had said a new Navigation Policy is also being proposed and suitable changes in Remote Sensing Data Policy as well as SATCOM policy are also on the anvil.

These changes are aimed at aligning these policies to an open and inclusive space sector, Sivan had said.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The ₹450-crore MOM mission aims at studying the Martian surface and mineral composition as well as scan its atmosphere for methane. (ANI)

ISRO's MOM captures image of Phobos, the biggest moon of Mars

1 min read . 04 Jul 2020
India’s wheat stocks at government warehouses (Photo: Mint) (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

Warehousing, industrial space demand to be hit this year due to COVID-19: Expert

2 min read . 03 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout