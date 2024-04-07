Space start-up Agnikul calls off launch of Agnibaan sub-orbital rocket for 3rd time
Sunday’s was the third attempt at the test launch of the Agnibaan Sub-Orbital Technology Demonstrator since March 22, when the test flight was first scheduled to be held at the Agnikul Launch Pad at ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota
New Delhi: Chennai-based space start-up Agnikul Cosmos on Sunday called off the maiden launch of its 3D-printed, semi-cryogenic Agnibaan rocket about 129 seconds before lift-off citing communication in the onboard hardware.
