SpaceX, Boeing and Lockheed prepare future hardware for NASA’s Artemis moon program

On Monday, a SpaceX executive said the company has been working on a series of ground tests that would precede the first orbital test flight of its Starship launch vehicle, a version of which NASA wants to use for the third Artemis mission. The vehicle’s role in that flight, currently slated for 2025, would be to transport two astronauts down to the surface of the moon after taking them on board from Orion.

