SpaceX cancels Starship megarocket launch at the last minute - All you need to know

SpaceX called off Sunday’s planned test flight of its Starship megarocket, marking the latest delay for Elon Musk’s ambitious launch vehicle following a series of explosive failures.

"Standing down from today's tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems," SpaceX said on X about 15 minute ahead of the launch.

Earlier, SpaceX notified that the rocket's upper stage was being fueled, suggesting the launch was on. And an hour ago, Musk himself posted on that "Starship 10 launching tonight."

According to road closures nearby Starbase, the tenth Starship flight could still launch on Monday or Tuesday, but SpaceX did not offer a timeline.

The repeated setbacks have fueled doubts among observers about whether the world’s largest and most powerful rocket can truly carry humans back to the Moon -- or achieving Musk's dreams of colonizing Mars.

The rocket had been planned to blast off from the company's Starbase in southern Texas at 6:30 pm local time (2330 GMT) for its tenth flight. The hour-long, uncrewed mission had been planned to put the upper stage through a series of trials as it flew halfway around the world before the lower stage booster splashed down in the Indian Ocean.

It’s not yet clear when SpaceX may attempt another launch. Notably, SpaceX has liftoff opportunities available for August 25 and 26 evening, CNN reported citing documentation from the Federal Aviation Administration. Both of these launch windows open around 7:10 pm or 7:15 pm ET. A number of factors are considered before launch, including weather, technical issues, among others.

Through this latest mission, SpaceX planned to hit two milestones that is failed to achieve in its previous three test missions. The plans in place for the Starship were to deploy the eight satellite "simulators" and relight one of the spacecraft's rocket engines in space during the flight.

The upper Starship spacecraft designed to carry cargo or convoys of astronauts one day was set to haul only dummy satellites for this mission. However, hopes with SpaceX Flight 10 have come crashing since the latest announcement.