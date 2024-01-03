Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday with the first set of Starlink satellites that can beam phone signals from space directly to smartphones. "Falcon 9 launches 21 Starlink satellites to orbit from California, including six with Direct to Cell capabilities," said SpaceX, while tweeting the video of the launch.

As per SpaceX, "Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities enable ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters."

"Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capability have an advanced eNodeB modem onboard that acts like a cellphone tower in space, allowing network integration similar to a standard roaming partner," it explains further.

The first set of Starlink satellites that has been launched on Falcon 9 rocket, can beam phone signals from space directly to smartphones. The Starlink satellite network will also help in providing network access to some parts of the United States. The satellite network will be used by the US wireless carrier, the companies had announced in August 2022.

Starlink, Direct to-Cell capability

The technology will also connect IoT devices with common LTE standards. The text service with the help of DtC will begin in 2024, whereas, voice data connectivity and IOT services with the help of Starlink satellites will begin in 2025, according to the Starlink website. People wouldn't require any special installation of an application, hardware, or firmware to avail of these services even in remote corners of the world.

SpaceX will also collaborate with other wireless providers across the world, like Japan's KDDI, Australia's Optus, New Zealand's One NZ, and Canada's Rogers will collaborate with SpaceX to launch direct-to-cell technology.

