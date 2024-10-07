European Space Agency (ESA) on Monday said the Hera mission lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 10:52 local time (14:52 UTC).

European Space Agency (ESA) on Monday, 7 October, said the Hera mission lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 10:52 local time (14:52 UTC).

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the ESA shared the launch video of its first planetary defence mission.

"Liftoff! ESA's Hera mission lifted off on a Spacits eX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA, on 7 October at 10:52 local time (16:52 CEST, 14:52 UTC)", the ESA posted.

Despite fears that an approaching hurricane Milton could delay the launch, the probe blasted off on a SpaceX rocket into cloudy skies.

“The Hera probe will fly to a unique target among the 1.3 million asteroids in our Solar System – the only body to have had its orbit shifted by human action – to solve lingering unknowns associated with its deflection," the ESA said in a statement.

The ESA said the Hera probe mission aims to inspect the damage done by NASA spacecraft when it smashed into an asteroid during the first test of Earth's planetary defences.

“Hera will carry out the first detailed survey of a ‘binary’ – or double-body – asteroid, 65803 Didymos, which is orbited by a smaller body, Dimorphos. Hera’s main focus will be Dimorphos, whose orbit around the main body was previously altered by NASA’s kinetic-impacting DART spacecraft," ESA said.

Hera is scheduled to reach the asteroid 65803 Didymos and its moonlet in late 2026, it will gather additional data about the aftermath of the DART crash and how it changed the asteroid system.

The mission is key to turning DART's kinetic impact into a technique that could help save Earth from incoming asteroids in the future.