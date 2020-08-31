SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project

Florida: The launch of next batch of satellites of SpaceX's Starlink project was postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations.

According to SpaceX, the next launch could take place on Tuesday, September 1 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

"Standing down from today's launch of Starlink due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. Next launch opportunity is Tuesday, September 1 at 9:29 a.m. EDT, pending Range acceptance," SpaceX tweeted.

Starlink is the next-generation satellite network capable of providing Earth's inhabitants with broadband internet access, Sputnik reported.

The project's implementation began in February 2018. In total, it plans to launch about 12,000 satellites.

Another 30,000 satellites are set to be put into orbits with altitudes from 328 to 580 kilometres. SpaceX estimated the cost of the project at USD 10 billion.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated