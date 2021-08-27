Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Science >News >SpaceX successfully test fires Falcon-9 rocket ahead of Dragon cargo launch for NASA

SpaceX successfully test fires Falcon-9 rocket ahead of Dragon cargo launch for NASA

Premium
SpaceX and NASA have targeted August 28 for the 23rd cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station
2 min read . 07:41 AM IST Livemint

  • SpaceX conducted a static-fire test of its Falcon 9 rocket at NASA's Kennedy Space Center yesterday
  • SpaceX is targeting Saturday, August 28 for Dragon’s launch of its 23rd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-23) mission

Billionaire Elon Musk aerospace company SpaceX has fired up the rocket ahead of weekend Dragon cargo launch for NASA.

Billionaire Elon Musk aerospace company SpaceX has fired up the rocket ahead of weekend Dragon cargo launch for NASA.

SpaceX conducted a static-fire test of its Falcon 9 rocket at NASA's Kennedy Space Center yesterday.

SpaceX conducted a static-fire test of its Falcon 9 rocket at NASA's Kennedy Space Center yesterday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

SpaceX is targeting Saturday, August 28 for Dragon’s launch of its 23rd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-23) mission. A backup launch opportunity is available on Sunday, the private aerospace company added.

Shortly after the test, SpaceX tweeted that the static fire test was a success and that the company planned to launch on Saturday as scheduled.

“Static fire test complete – targeting Saturday, August 28 at 3:37 a.m. EDT for Falcon 9 launch of Dragon’s 23rd cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS)," SpaceX wrote a tweet.

Falcon 9’s first stage booster previously supported SpaceX’s Crew-1 and Crew-2 missions, which launched astronauts to the International Space Station, and the launch of SXM-8.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Dragon spacecraft will separate from Falcon 9’s second stage about twelve minutes after liftoff and autonomously dock to the space station on Sunday, August 29, SpaceX added.

The static fire test comes on the heels of a nearly two-month-long launch hiatus at Cape Canaveral. The last SpaceX launch to get off the ground was the Transporter-2 mission on June 30.

Earlier reports emerge that the SpaceX rocket launch might face delay as the company faced liquid oxygen shortages due to Covid-19 pandemic.

SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell had said that liquid oxygen shortages were making it more difficult to launch rockets - and that people should email her if they have some spare.

Liquid oxygen combined with cryogenic liquid methane, fuels SpaceX's raptor engines, which provide the thrust required for liftoff. It's also required in hospitals to treat patients infected with COVID-19.

However, after the reports of successful test fire on Thursday it seems that SpaceX has solved the problem.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!