SpaceX is gearing up for the seventh flight test of its ambitious Starship programme, which is set to launch on Thursday, 16th January, with a 60-minute launch window opening at 4:00 p.m. CT (10:00 p.m. GMT).

As per the space giant, this test promises to deliver significant advancements in the development of the next-generation spacecraft, marking a major step towards reusable space technology.

How, when and where to watch the liftoff livestream For those eager to watch the launch live, SpaceX will be streaming the event via their official webcast, starting approximately 35 minutes before liftoff. The webcast can be accessed on the SpaceX website, as well as on X via the @SpaceX handle.

For viewers on mobile devices, the new X TV app will also offer access to the live broadcast. Given the dynamic nature of developmental testing, it is advisable to keep an eye on SpaceX’s official channels for any updates or schedule changes.

All about the testing The highly anticipated launch will see Starship’s upper stage debut several upgrades aimed at improving performance and reusability. One of the key features of this flight is the first payload deployment test, where Starship will deploy 10 Starlink simulators into space, simulating the deployment of next-generation Starlink satellites. The spacecraft will also perform multiple re-entry experiments, including testing alternative heat shield tiles and refining techniques for ship recovery and booster reusability.

This test will also showcase Starship’s advanced avionics, which have been redesigned to handle increasingly complex missions. Notable upgrades include a more powerful flight computer, integrated Starlink and backup RF communication functions, as well as a host of new sensors and high-definition cameras designed to provide real-time data during the flight. With Starlink onboard, the vehicle will be capable of streaming over 120 Mbps of video and telemetry, offering engineers invaluable insights into the vehicle's performance.