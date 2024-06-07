SpaceX releases slow-motion video of 5,000-ton Starship launch | Watch
SpaceX has released slow-motion footage of the fourth test flight of its Starship launch from its base site in Boca Chica, Texas, at 1250 GMT on Thursday. The journey lasted around an hour and five minutes
SpaceX, the American aerospace company owned by Elon Musk, has released slow-motion footage of the fourth test flight of its Starship launch from its base site in Boca Chica, Texas, at 7:50 am (1250 GMT) on Thursday. The journey lasted around an hour and five minutes. The video footage provides a detailed look at the immense power and precision required for a spaceship liftoff.