Spain to receive 31.6 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Spain to receive 31.6 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine1 min read . 06:49 PM IST
- The supply of the potential vaccine makes part of a European Union scheme
- Tough restrictions to control surging cases will be imposed after October 23
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Spain would receive 31.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine currently being developed by Britain's pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca between December and June if it is ready, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.
Spain would receive 31.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine currently being developed by Britain's pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca between December and June if it is ready, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.
The supply of the potential vaccine makes part of a European Union scheme, Illa told a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.
The supply of the potential vaccine makes part of a European Union scheme, Illa told a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.
Illa also said tough restrictive measures to bring a surge of coronavirus infections under control will be imposed in Madrid for three weeks after the state of emergency in the region expires on Oct. 23.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.