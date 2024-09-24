The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Hubble Space Telescope has shared a stunning video of a Spiral galaxy known as Caldwell 45, or NGC 5248. As per NASA's Hubble, the spiral galaxy is located 59 million light-years away from Earth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hubble Space Telescope which launched in 1990 changed the fundamental understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy.

NASA image of NGC 5248

Coming back to the video shared by NASA Hubble, it added that NGC 5248 is home to starburst regions – places where stars form at a much higher rate than usual.

Explaining about the video shared, it added that the "bright blue patches seen throughout the spiral arms indicate the presence of young, hot stars."

Russians and American return to Earth A Soyuz capsule carrying two Russians and one American from the International Space Station landed Monday in Kazakhstan, ending a record-breaking stay for the Russian pair. The capsule landed on the Kazakh steppe about 3 1/2 hours after undocking from the space station in an apparently trouble-free descent. In the last stage of the landing, it descended under a red-and-white parachute at about 7.2 meters per second (16 mph), with small rockets fired in the final seconds to cushion the touchdown.

The astronauts were to be extracted from the capsule and placed in nearby chairs to help them adjust to gravity, then given medical examinations in a nearby tent.

Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub returned after 374 days aboard the space station while Tracy Dyson from America was in the space station for six months.

(With inputs from AP)