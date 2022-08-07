SSLV rocket launch: Data loss occurs following the launch, says ISRO's chairman

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) embarked on its maiden small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) mission, carrying earth observation satellite EOS-02 and co-passenger students satellite AzaadiSAT
ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Sunday informed the space agency's maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) suffered "data loss" at the terminal stage, although three stages "performed and separated," and said the space agency was analysing the data to ascertain the status of the vehicle and the satellites.
“SSLV-D1 performed as expected at all stages. In the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring. We are analysing the data to conclude the final outcome of the mission with respect to achieving a stable orbit," said ISRO chairman S. Somanath.
“We are analysing the data and will come back on the the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon," ISRO chief further said.
At the end of a seven and a half hour countdown, the 34 metre long SSLV soared majestically at 9.18 am amid cloudy skies to place the satellites into the intended orbit. The EOS-02 is an experimental optical remote sensing satellite with a high spatial resolution. It is to realise and fly an experimental imaging satellite with a short-turnaround time and to demonstrate launch-on-demand capability. EOS-02 belongs to the microsatellite series of space crafts. The AzaadiSAT is a 8U Cubesat weighing around 8kgs.
It carries 75 different payloads each weighing around 50grams. Girl students from rural regions across the country were provided guidance to build these payloads. The payloads are integrated by the student team of 'Space Kidz India'. The ground system developed by 'Space Kidz India' will be utilised for receiving the data from this satellite, ISRO said