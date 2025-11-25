Stranded in space like Sunita Williams, Chinese astronauts eye lifeline as Shenzhou 22 launches— the story so far

After NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' Starliner space saga kept many in suspense for months, three Chinese astronauts — part of Shenzhou-21 crew – have now been stranded in space. To rescue them, Beijing launched an empty Shenzhou-22 spaceship to the Tiangong space station on Tuesday.

Advertisement

China's ‘first-ever emergency launch’ The China Manned Space Agency (CMS) announced on Monday that China will launch the Shenzhou-22 mission — "the first-ever emergency launch" — on Tuesday (November 25) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre to the Tiangong space station.

"At 12:11 BJT, a Long March-2F rocket lifted off from Jiuquan carrying the uncrewed Shenzhou XXII spacecraft," the Chinese Space Station posted on X. The Shenzhou XXII spacecraft was sent to space "with full cargo load," it said.

The X handle of the Chinese space station further informed that Shenzhou-22 was originally scheduled for a manned mission in April 2026.

Advertisement

But, the spacecraft "has been reassigned for a launch to serve as a replacement crew ship for the Shenzhou XXI [21] crew currently in orbit."

Three Chinese astronauts get stuck in space. Thanks to space debris Three astronauts — Taikonauts Zhang Lu, Zhang Hongzhang and Wu Fei — are stuck aboard the Tiangong space station until a new vessel arrives.

They, currently, have no way of departing the station, either in an emergency or at the end of their crew rotation, Space.com reported.

Also Read | Stranded Chinese astronauts to return on replacement crew's spacecraft

This is because the spacecraft that ferried the Shenzhou 21 crew to space was repurposed to return their predecessors, Shenzhou 20 astronauts. Shenzhou 20 return vehicle was struck by space debris.

Yang Yuguang, Chair, Space Transportation Committee, International Astronautical Federation, confirmed on Tuesday that a space debris collision was detected on Shenzhou 20 spacecraft.

Advertisement

"The Shenzhou 21 astronaut crew is working normally and in good condition in orbit," the China Manned Space Agency (CMS) had said earlier.

China sends rescue ship Yang Yuguang said on Tuesday that Shenzhou 22 can be recognised as the "rescue ship" for the Shenzhou 21 crew.

He said the decision to send the "emergency" spacecraft was taken because the Shenzhou 21 spacecraft was used for the return of the predecessor Shenzhou 20 crew.

"It was unexpected," he said.

He further explained that the Shenzhou 22 spacecraft was being sent only 20 days after authorities had found cracks on the Shenzhou 20 spacecraft

"It's a coincidence that we found the proble, just during the handover of a different crew," he said.

Advertisement

China recalls Sunita Williams' Starliner, Soyuz-MS22 missions Yang Yuguang recalled that, "Soyuz-MS22 spacecraft [which was launched in September 2022] also collided by a space debris and caused the leakage of coolant when it was docked to the International Space Station."

Soyuz-MS22's crew's return was then postponed for almost half a year.

He also mentioned Boeing's Starliner saga in which NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barrymore were stuck in space.

Also Read | Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore praise Musk and Trump for safe return

"Because of the malfunction of its propulsion system, and also its hardware and software; it caused a delay of almost nine months," he said.

Yuguang hailed China swift response in rescuing Shenzhou 21 astronauts. "This time, we, China, only delayed for nine days for the Shenzhou 20 crew for their return."

Advertisement