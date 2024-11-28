‘Strange, toxic’ smell detected on Sunita William’s space station. Here’s how the astronauts avert emergency

The International Space Station (ISS) boarding Commander Sunita Williams- led crew of astronauts ran into an emergency triggered by a strange "toxic" smell. The smell was detected when opening a cargo spacecraft, to which the team quickly responded.

According to reports, when the hatch of the Progress MS-29 cargo spacecraft, which delivered vital supplies such as food and fuel to the ISS, was opened, an unusual odor was detected. The astronauts also found small droplets inside the spacecraft.

Upon detecting a potential hazard, the crew promptly sealed the hatch and isolated the compromised area from the rest of the space station.

What did astronauts do to avert emergency? NASA responded promptly, activating air-scrubbing systems throughout the station to cleanse the atmosphere. For added safety, the crew donned personal protective equipment (PPE) as they checked the air quality. This rapid action enabled the crew to protect themselves and maintain their operations.

NASA has confirmed that the air quality on the ISS is back to normal, posing no safety risks to the crew. The origin of the odour, however, is still undetermined, and investigations continue to ascertain whether it emanated from the Progress spacecraft or the vestibule that connects it to the ISS.

The Progress MS-29 spacecraft is scheduled to stay docked at the ISS for a period of six months, after which it will return to Earth carrying waste materials.

Thanksgiving in space In an interview with NBC News on November 27, Sunita Williams said that she, along with her colleague Wilmore and SpaceX Crew-9 members Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov, will watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

After enjoying the parade, the astronauts will enjoy a Thanksgiving meal – “some smoked turkey, some cranberry, apple cobbler, green beans and mushrooms and mashed potatoes.”

When will Sunita Williams return to earth? Sunita Williams is set to return to Earth in February 2025, nearly eight months after her Starliner spaceflight was launched from Earth in June this year. Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore were launched at the ISS in June.