The Strawberry Full Moon, which appeared after sunset today, does not look like a strawberry and neither is it pink in colour.

The Strawberry Moon is visible in India and will reach its peak brightness around 12.10 am. The moon will not be visible until it rises over the horizon in the evening as the sun sets, as per Farmer's Almanac.

The Moon will appear bigger than on other days as it comes closer to the Earth in its orbit today and is likely to be visible for the next three days.

The celestial event is significant for two reasons, first, it's a Strawberry Moon and secondly, a late Supermoon.

The Strawberry Moon marks the last Full Moon of the spring season or the first Full Moon of the summer season.

Why is it called Strawberry Moon?

The Moon that marks the beginning of the summer season usually sits in a lower position in the sky towards the end of June. According to Nasa, it shines through more of our atmosphere and can sometimes give off a pinkish hue. However, the name has more to it than just the pinkish hue.

Traditionally in North America and Europe, Full Moons have been given names linked to local cultures and customs.

As per The Old Farmer's Almanac, "This name (Strawberry Moon) has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of 'June-bearing' strawberries that are ready to be gathered." The Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota are indigenous American tribes.

