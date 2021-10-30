Strong solar flares emitted from Sun towards Earth. How it may impact us

In terms of intensity, the space agency has classified the latest solar flare under the X-class, the most intense flares. And within the X-class, a numerical suffix denotes the intensity of the flare. The flare is categorized as an X1-class flare. The number provides more information about its strength. An X2 is twice as intense as an X1, an X3 is three times as intense, and so on. Flares that are classified X10 or stronger are considered unusually intense.