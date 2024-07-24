Stuck in space, will Sunita Williams be back home anytime soon? NASA to make important announcement
Sunita Williams news: NASA will hold a media teleconference at 9 PM on Thursday. Here's what's expected.
Officials of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Boeing will hold a media teleconference at 9 PM on Thursday, July 25, "to provide the latest status of the agency’s Boeing Crew Flight Test mission aboard the International Space Station," an update by the US space agency informed.