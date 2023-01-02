Study finds how glass frogs become transparent; see research here

"PAM is the ideal tool for non-invasive imaging of red blood cells because you don't need to inject contrast agents, which would be very difficult for these frogs," explained Junjie Yao, an assistant professor of Biomedical Engineering at Duke who specializes in PAM technologies. "The red blood cells themselves provide the contrast because different types of cells absorb and reflect different wavelengths of light. We could optimize our imaging systems to specifically look for red blood cells and track how much oxygen was circulating in the frog's bodies."