Study finds SARS CoV-2-related viruses in Southeast Asian animals

While various researches are ongoing to investigate the origin and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in China, a new study has warned that SARS-CoV-2-related coronaviruses (SC2r-CoVs) are circulating in animals such as bats and pangolins as far away as Thailand and are likely in other parts of Southeast Asia.

The research holds significance for India and neighbouring countries since Southeast Asia with its large and diverse bat populations may be a more likely hotspot for such viruses. As the covid-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 has already claimed over 1.6 lakh lives and sickened more than 1.8 crores persons in India, the country had recently brushed with viruses in bats such as Nipah Virus in Kerala.

This study led by scientists from Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, and Chulalongkorn University, Thailand, and published in Nature Communications, reported that high levels of neutralizing antibodies against the virus were present in both bats and pangolins found in the Southeast Asian country. The study further indicates that more SC2r-CoVs are likely to be discovered in the region.

"This is an important discovery in the search for the origin of SARS-CoV-2, which was made possible by rapid application of cutting-edge technology through transparent international collaboration," said Dr Supaporn Wacharapluesadee, from Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Centre, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok Thailand.

In the study, the team examined Rhinolophus bats in a Thai cave. SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies were detected in bats of the same colony and in a pangolin at a wildlife checkpoint in Southern Thailand.

"Our study extended the geographic distribution of genetically diverse SARS-CoV-2-related coronaviruses from Japan and China to Thailand over a 4,800-km range. Cross-border surveillance is urgently needed to find the immediate progenitor virus of SARS-CoV-2," said Dr Chee Wah Tan, senior research fellow with Duke-NUS' Emerging Infectious Diseases (EID) programme and co-author of this study. The team conducted serological investigations using the SARS-CoV-2 surrogate virus neutralization test (sVNT) developed at Duke-NUS in early 2020.

"Our study demonstrates that our SARS-CoV-2 surrogate virus neutralisation test, developed mainly for determining neutralising antibodies in humans to monitor vaccine efficacy and detect past infections, can also be critical for tracing the animal origin and animal-human spill over events," said Professor Wang Linfa from Duke-NUS' EID programme and corresponding author of this study.

Prof Wang's team invented the sVNT assay, trade named cPass, which has been granted Emergency Use Authorisation by the US FDA to determine SARS-CoV-2-neutralising antibodies in human sera, due to its good performance concordance with live virus-based assays.

"Studies like this are crucial in furthering our understanding of the many SARS-CoV-2-related viruses that exist in the wild. This work is also timely as investigations into the origins of SARS-CoV-2 are ongoing and may provide further leads on the origin of this outbreak. Such studies also play a key role in helping us be better prepared against future pandemics as they provide a more detailed map of zoonotic threats, " said Professor Patrick Casey, Senior Vice Dean for Research at Duke-NUS.

On 19 May 2018, a Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak was reported from Kozhikode district of Kerala, India. This is the first NiV outbreak in South India. There have been 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases as of 1 June 2018. The two affected districts are Kozhikode and Mallapuram. The virus normally circulates among specific types of fruit bats. It can both spread between people and from other animals to people. Spread typically requires direct contact with an infected source.

