Study finds SARS CoV-2-related viruses in Southeast Asian animals

"Studies like this are crucial in furthering our understanding of the many SARS-CoV-2-related viruses that exist in the wild. This work is also timely as investigations into the origins of SARS-CoV-2 are ongoing and may provide further leads on the origin of this outbreak. Such studies also play a key role in helping us be better prepared against future pandemics as they provide a more detailed map of zoonotic threats, " said Professor Patrick Casey, Senior Vice Dean for Research at Duke-NUS.