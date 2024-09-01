Stunning details: Photographer takes ’clearest and sharpest’ Moon images - check pics

The "most advance" moon photograph ever is now here! A Kurdish astrophotographer, Darya Kawa Mirza, has finally captured the moon with all its interesting surface details, which, most likely, "no one has ever seen before".

Talking to the social media platform Instagram, the Kurdish astrophotographer shared a series of high-resolution, artificial intelligence-free, pictures of the surface of the moon.

These pictures, Mirza said, are the "sharpest" and the "clearest" moon images the astrophotographer has taken.

Notably, it took Mirza four days of continuous moon observation and shooting to get the perfect picture. Sharing details and facts about the photo, the astrophotographer said the image is about 708 gigabytes large, and over 81000 images were stacked to achieve the right one.

For photo enthusiasts, the image Mirza shared has an image resolution of a whopping 159.7 megapixels.

"By merging 4 different moon phases and merging the shadow area, it reveals an interesting topography of Lunar surface," said Mirza in the post.

Also Read | NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick on SpaceX mission shares aurora photo | See pic

Check out the breathtaking moon images here:

Also Read | 5 jaw-dropping NASA images of supernova explosions

Mirza also shared that the Skywatcher Flextube 250p Dobson Ian telescope, modified on equatorial mount NEQ 6pro, was used to monitor the moon, while Canon EOS 1200D was used to capture the minerals, and ZWO ASI 178mc for details.

The astrophotographer specifically mentioned that no AI was involved in the image.

"This is what the moon looks like if it was a flat disk with mountains on it," Mirza added.

Also Read | Top 5 NASA images of galaxies far away from Earth, by Hubble Telescope

Reddit discusses ‘clearest’ moon picture Mirza's "clearest" moon picture was posted on Reddit, sparking a discussion among astro and photography enthusiasts.

A user questioned if the colours in Mirza's image were representative of actual metals and minerals on the Moon, to which a fellow user replied that they were not what the human eye would naturally perceive.

Also Read | NASA scientists find unusual Space structures in unexpected places