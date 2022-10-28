Sun creepily ‘smiling’ in new image captured by NASA1 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 04:56 PM IST
- NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a picture in which the Sun can be seen creepily ‘smiling’
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is usually indulged in serious space explorations and provides humans with more and more knowledge about the universe. But, on Wednesday, the space agency also expressed humorous creativity as it tweeted a picture in which the Sun seems to be smiling.