Williams and Wilmore have been stranded on the ISS since June after their Boeing Starliner capsule faced failures. They are set to return home in late February via a SpaceX flight.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore 'turned Santa' on board the International Space Station this week ahead of Christmas. The two astronauts have been living on board the ISS for a little more than six months following issues with their Boeing Starliner capsule. Holiday gifts and other supplies were also delivered to the ISS on Monday via a SpaceX Dragon craft.

“Another day, another sleigh. NASA astronauts Don Pettit and Sunita Williams pose for a fun holiday season portrait while speaking on a ham radio inside the Space Station's Columbus laboratory module," the agency wrote on X alongside a photo of the duo.

Photos shared from the ISS also showed crew members donning Santa hats and adding festive touches to various areas.

Williams and Wilmore have been 'stranded' in space since June after a weeklong test flight went awry. They had arrived at the ISS on board a new Boeing Starliner crew capsule after overcoming a cascade of thruster failures and helium leaks. NASA however deemed the capsule too risky for a return flight and it eventually returned to earth without any passengers. The two retired Navy captains are now slated to return home in late February on board a SpaceX flight. NASA has bumped two other astronauts in order to make room for their return flight and ensure a six-month schedule for crew rotations.

“I like everything about being up here…Just living in space is super fun," Williams told elementary school students from her hometown earlier this month.

While NASA managers bristle at calling them stuck or stranded, the two retired Navy captains shrug off the description of their plight. They insist they're fine and accepting of their fate.

Both the astronauts quickly became full-fledged members of the crew — helping with science experiments and chores like fixing a broken toilet, vacuuming the air vents and watering the plants. Williams took over as station commander in September.

