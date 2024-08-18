Sunita Williams stuck in space, ISRO chief S Somanath says ’she’s in a situation now where...’

ISRO chief S Somanath highlighted issues with Boeing's spacecraft carrying Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, including helium gas leaks and malfunctioning thrusters. Extensive tests are ongoing to ensure safety for their return.

(FILES) This undated handout picture from Nasa released on July 2, 2024 shows NASA�s Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts (from top) Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station�s Harmony module and Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. NASA needs to decide by the end of August whether to return two astronauts to Earth aboard Boeing’s Starliner, which flew them to the International Space Station (ISS), or bring them home on a SpaceX craft, officials said on August 14, 2024. (AFP)

Sunita Williams ‘stuck’ in Space: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath chief in a recent discussion has said that Sunita Williams is in a situation “where the period has been extended”. The ISRO chief told a media house that ‘stuck in space’ was a ‘situation that needed to be decoded to find out whether it is safe (for Sunita Williams) to return.’

In a recent discussion with Hindustan Times, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath shed light on the issues encountered by Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, who has been stationed in space for the past six months.

Somanath highlighted the concerns surrounding Williams and her colleague, Commander Barry Wilmore, who are part of Boeing's maiden space mission. The spacecraft, designed for human space travel, experienced several difficulties before its mission to the International Space Station.

"Before they travelled, there were a lot of teething troubles before this spacecraft was organised for mission," Somanath explained to HT. “After the docking was successfully completed, the evaluation of the situation on the spacecraft revealed anomalies”, Somanath added.

The ISRO chief listed out the anomalies such as helium gas leaks and malfunctioning thrusters. He mentioned these anomalies prompted Boeing to reassess the spacecraft's safety for the mission's return.

Somanath noted that Boeing has been conducting extensive simulation tests to resolve these issues and ensure the spacecraft's reliability. The return phase of the mission, Somanath emphasized, is critical and hinges on the spacecraft’s functioning, including its control systems and thermal protection.

Somanath acknowledged that while reports on the simulation tests are positive, the final evaluation will be conducted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA). The cautious approach is deemed necessary given that this is the spacecraft’s inaugural flight.

On 15 August, Ken Bowersox, associate administrator of NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate said, “We're reaching a point where that last week in August we really should be making a call, if not sooner.”

Bowersox explained, "Everybody will like a date, but we got some working dates, but I know we need to maintain that flexibility...right now, Butch and Sunny are well engaged on board the ISS...I know that they are making the best of the time, but I am sure they are eager for a decision just like the rest of us, and when we have that, we will be sure to get together with the rest of you and share that information."

