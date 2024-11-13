Sunita Williams breaks silence on weight loss rumours, says THIS has ’definitely changed’ her body

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams said that her weight is the same as it was before the mission. “There are a lot of changes that go on here but...it's funny I think there's some rumours around outside that I am losing weight...”

Written By Akriti Anand
Published13 Nov 2024, 09:02 PM IST
NASA astronaut Sunita William's picture from space station went viral last week.
NASA astronaut Sunita William’s picture from space station went viral last week.

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who is extended time in space, dismissed rumours about her "dangerous weight loss" while staying at the International Space Station. She said her thighs and butt have "got a little bit bigger"

Williams said in the latest video that her weight is the same as it was before the mission. "There are a lot of changes that go on here but...it's funny I think there's some rumours around outside that I am losing weight...I'm actually right at the same amount," she said.

"I'm the same weight that I was when I got up here. I think things shift around quite a bit...," Williams said as she went on to explain "fluid shift". She said the head of people in space looks "a little bit bigger because the fluids even out along the body".

Also Read | Sunita Williams to return in 2025? Health risks astronauts may face in space

Sunita Williams further informed about her exercising routine at the International Space Station. She said weightlifting has "definitely changed" changed her.

She said, “Butch [Wilmore] and I have been up here for a number of months. we have been in the workout here.”

Also Read | Sunita Williams’ shocking weight loss onboard ISS mission sparks concern in NASA

"We've got a bike, we got a treadmill, and we got weightlifting equipment, and I could definitely tell that weightlifting, which is not something I do all the time, has definitely changed me," Williams said.

She added, "...my thighs are a little bit bigger, my butt is a little bit bigger. We do a lot of squats and just go back to the treadmill."

Williams said that she and her colleague Butch have been working out to maintain bone density. "...it's because we're working on our bone density in our hips and in our feet so. I think my body has changed a little bit, but I weigh the same," she added.

Also Read | NASA-Boeing astronaut Butch on Starliner’s return: ‘We found some things…’

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who launched aboard Boeing's Starliner on June 5, a have been spending extra time in space after their spacecraft returned to Earth empty because of anomalies.

The two NASA astronauts were supposed to come back home in a few weeks after Starliner's launch in June 2024. However, they will now return to Earth in February 20245, along with SpaceX Dragon craft.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 09:02 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsSunita Williams breaks silence on weight loss rumours, says THIS has ’definitely changed’ her body

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.25
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.9 (-3.4%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.45
    03:50 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -8.8 (-3.03%)

    Tata Power share price

    399.05
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -15.2 (-3.67%)

    Tata Motors share price

    786.40
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    1.45 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Suzlon Energy share price

    54.08
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.31 (-8.94%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.59
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.36 (-7.89%)

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals share price

    545.95
    03:44 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -43.85 (-7.43%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    898.15
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -70.5 (-7.28%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    307.80
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.65 (8.32%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,259.00
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    55.25 (4.59%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    259.70
    03:52 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    9.15 (3.65%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.85 (3.53%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.00-440.00
      Chennai
      76,871.00-440.00
      Delhi
      77,023.00-440.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.00-440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.