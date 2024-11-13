NASA astronaut Sunita Williams said that her weight is the same as it was before the mission. “There are a lot of changes that go on here but...it's funny I think there's some rumours around outside that I am losing weight...”

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who is extended time in space, dismissed rumours about her "dangerous weight loss" while staying at the International Space Station. She said her thighs and butt have "got a little bit bigger"

Williams said in the latest video that her weight is the same as it was before the mission. "There are a lot of changes that go on here but...it's funny I think there's some rumours around outside that I am losing weight...I'm actually right at the same amount," she said.

"I'm the same weight that I was when I got up here. I think things shift around quite a bit...," Williams said as she went on to explain "fluid shift". She said the head of people in space looks "a little bit bigger because the fluids even out along the body".

Sunita Williams further informed about her exercising routine at the International Space Station. She said weightlifting has "definitely changed" changed her.

She said, “Butch [Wilmore] and I have been up here for a number of months. we have been in the workout here."

"We've got a bike, we got a treadmill, and we got weightlifting equipment, and I could definitely tell that weightlifting, which is not something I do all the time, has definitely changed me," Williams said.

She added, "...my thighs are a little bit bigger, my butt is a little bit bigger. We do a lot of squats and just go back to the treadmill."

Williams said that she and her colleague Butch have been working out to maintain bone density. "...it's because we're working on our bone density in our hips and in our feet so. I think my body has changed a little bit, but I weigh the same," she added.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who launched aboard Boeing's Starliner on June 5, a have been spending extra time in space after their spacecraft returned to Earth empty because of anomalies.