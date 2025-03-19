Sunita Williams News LIVE: RS MP Rekha Sharma ‘wish her good health’

Sunita Williams News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to Sunita Williams after her return from the extended expedition in space aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission.
When did Sunita Williams return?
Sunita Williams, as part of SpaceX Crew-9 mission, returned on a Dragon spacecraft called “Freedom" around 3:30 am IST on Mach 19. She was accompanied by Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.
Sunita Williams return video
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, dubbed Freedom, completed its re-entry through Earth's atmosphere and deployed parachutes for a gentle splashdown at 5:57 PM (2157 GMT) on Tuesday (3.27 am IST) on Wednesday. Tap here to watch the splashdown!
Who is Sunita Williams?
Sunita Williams is an Indian-American NASA astronaut with a history of record and achievements.
When did Sunita Williams go to space?
Sunita Williams launched into space, along with Butch Wilmore, on a Boing Starliner spacecraft on June 5, 2024. It was Starliner’s first crewed flight. The mission was called the Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT).
Why Sunita Williams ‘stuck’ in space?
First, NASA has maintained that she was not “stuck" or “stranded" in space. The space agency had a lifeboat ready at all times to rescue the two Starliner astronauts. They were just waiting for the right time to bring them back.
Initially expected to last just a week, their Starliner mission was extended to more than nine months due to issues with their Boeing Starliner capsule, which delayed their return.
Sunita Williams Live Updates: Follow NASA's SpaceX Rescue Mission Bringing Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Back to Earth. Stay updated with the latest developments here.
Sunita Williams News Live: Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan and others hail her return to Earth
Sunita Williams News Live: "Welcome back home", actors Chiranjeevi and R Madhavan said on Wednesday as NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth after a nine-month space exploration mission.
In a post on social media platform X, Chiranjeevi hailed the duo's return to Earth as both "historic" and "heroic".
"WELCOME BACK TO EARTH. Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore!! HISTORIC & HEROIC ‘HOME’ COMING!!! Went for 8 Days to Space & Returned after 286 Days, after an Astonishing 4577 orbits around earth !
"Your Story is Unmatchably Dramatic, Utterly Nerve - Wracking , Unbelievably Nail Baiting Thriller & The Greatest Adventure Ever. A True Blue Blockbuster!! More Power To You!!! @Astro_Suni. Kudos to #SpaceXDragon #Crew9 for bringing them back ! #SunitaWilliams (sic)," he wrote.
Madhavan shared a video of Williams coming out of the SpaceX capsule and said the prayers of the whole world have been answered.
"Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. #sunitawilliams ..Our prayers have been answered... so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space this is all Gods grace and millions of praying souls prayers being answered .. Great Job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa AND the entire crew. God bless you," he said.
Actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar said that she has always admired women like Williams.
"Moments like these define humanity! While we make attempts to advance our research and technology, our resilience during difficult times defines us... Welcome back!!" she wrote on X.
"#splashdown," wrote actor Trisha Krishan on her Instagram Stories.
Sunita Williams News Live: President Droupadi Murmu hails Crew-9 mission
Sunita Williams News Live: President Droupadi Murmu said the Crew-9's historic journey is a tale of determination, teamwork and extraordinary courage.
“Congratulations to the entire team behind the safe return of NASA’s Crew 9 mission on Earth! India's daughter Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts have inspired everyone with their perseverance, dedication and never-say-die spirit.," she wrote on X.
“I salute their unwavering resolve and wish them excellent health!," she added
Sunita Williams News Live: Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma ‘wish her good health’
Sunita Williams News Live: On NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams's return to Earth, Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma says, "I would like to give her my best wishes. We wish her good health. We are looking forward to meeting her once she comes to India. We welcome her..."
Sunita Williams News Live: SAC Director Nilesh M Desai hails astronauts, says ‘Nine months is a long period for staying in space’
Sunita Williams News Live: On NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams's return to Earth, Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC), Nilesh M Desai, said, as quoted by ANI, "... Nine months is a long period for staying in space... The maximum duration of a space stay is restricted to six months... A longer stay is detrimental to the physical and psychological health of the astronauts... However, their three-month longer stay could have prompted research activities and experiments... Scientists and the medical fraternity will also get a chance to study the impact of space on these returning astronauts... Like the impact of radiation and the microgravity environment during a prolonged stay... These experiments will go a long way in enhancing our knowledge about the impact of space on various activities of humans, which will help us in our aim of working towards building space tourism or colonies in space, on the Moon, or on Mars."
Sunita Williams News Live: Mamata Banerjee happy for 'daughter of India'
Sunita Williams News Live: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed happiness for the "daughter of India" Sunita Williams after she returned from space after spending more than nine months there.
"Welcome Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth, finally and safely, after so many days. Our daughter of India returns to us, and we are deeply deeply happy and elated. We are profoundly happy for Butch Wilmore also. Hail their courage, hail their return, hail human glory!" Banerjee said in a post on X.
"I congratulate the rescue team for their overwhelming support and success," she added.
Sunita Williams News Live: Arunachal CM hails astronaut's 'resilience'
Sunita Williams live updates: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu hailed the return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams to Earth, appreciating her resilience and dedication.
In a post on X, Khandu posted, "Welcome Home, Sunita Williams! Immense happiness and pride as Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams returns safely to Earth after her inspiring mission aboard the ISS! Her resilience, dedication, and pioneering spirit continue to motivate millions, proving that the sky is not the limit -- it's just the beginning."
"Wishing her a smooth recovery and looking forward to her next adventure," the chief minister added.
Sunita Williams News Live: Nitish Kumar hails astronaut's safe landing on Earth
Sunita Williams News Live: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed happiness over the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow Crew-9 members to Earth, PTI reported.
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to NASA, SpaceX and astronauts for their successful return to Earth," the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.
Sunita Williams News Live: 'She has set a new example', says Raghav Chadha
Sunita Williams News Live: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, speaking to news agency ANI, hailed NASA astronaut Sunita Williams upon her safe return to Earth from space.
"Sunita Williams is the name of such a person who has given a new definition of the greatness and strength of struggle to the country and the world. I salute her... She fought this battle with strong willpower and now after, eight months, she has returned safely to Earth," Chadha told ANI.
He further congratulated Williams and said that she has set a new example, adding that many generations will take inspiration from her struggle.
Sunita Williams News Live: Egyptian Astronaut Sara Sabry hails astronaut's safe return after 9 months
Sunita Williams News Live: On NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams's return to Earth, Egyptian Astronaut, Founder and CEO of Deep Space Initiative, Sara Sabry, said, “It's great news. I think they must be really pleased and happy to be back on Earth after nine months in space finally. Being in space is such an incredible opportunity. Not many people get to do it, so I'm sure they've done the best that they can to make the mission successful and to make it as productive as possible."
“There's so much research being done on the International Space Station. They never had a moment of free time, even because it's such a precious time to be at the space station. But I'm sure they're finally pleased to go back home, to go back to see their families, to drop a pen on the floor. I'm excited for them to go see their families and just eat good food," she further told ANI.
Sunita Williams News Live: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hails astronaut's safe return to Earth
Sunita Williams News Live: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday expressed happiness over the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams to Earth, PTI reported.
In the Assembly, Stalin, after describing the stay of the astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, at the International Space Station for 287 days and the issues they faced, said their safe return has "made us all happy."
Sunita Williams News Live: Gujarat CM hails astronaut's return
Sunita Williams News Live: Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel extended congratulations to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams who returned to Earth early on Wednesday after having spent over nine months in space.
"Heartfelt congratulations to our very own Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts on their safe return to Earth after an extraordinary nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station. Their unwavering dedication and resilience have been a beacon of inspiration for millions," Patel said in a post on X.
He further added, "We, in India, take immense pride in Sunita's connection to our land, celebrating her as a shining example of our shared heritage and aspirations."
Sunita Williams News Live: Puducherry Assembly celebrates NASA astronaut's safe return
Sunita Williams News Live: The Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday hailed NASA astronaut Sunita Williams on her return to Earth after a nine-month-long space exploration mission, PTI reported.
Speaker R Selvam, who paid glowing compliments to Williams and other astronauts in the House, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appreciation of the bravery of the astronaut.
Sunita Williams News Live: TN Governor calls astronauts' return as ‘Historic triumph of perseverance'
Sunita Williams News Live: NASA astronaut Sunita Williams’ return to Earth at the conclusion of the scientific mission to the space station was more than a homecoming. It was a historic triumph of perseverance, proving that determination and courage transform adversity into achievement, HT quoted Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi as saying on Wednesday.
Sunita Williams News Live: Jharkhand governor hails astronauts' patience, courage
Sunita Williams News Live: Jharkhand governor Santosh Gangwar expressed happiness over the safe return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore and said that their patience, courage and confidence have a set of new example of inspiration.
"Heartiest congratulations to Indian-origin American astronaut Sunita Williams on her safe return after a 9-month adventurous journey in space! Their patience, courage and confidence have set a new example of inspiration," Governor Gangwar said in a post on X.
The governor also extended "heartiest congratulations to all the scientists associated with this historic mission".
Sunita Williams News Live: 'She has made world proud...', says Amit Shah hailing Indian-American astronaut
Sunita Williams News Live: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed SpaceX-NASA's successful mission in bringing back astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore and two others from space.
In a post on X, Shah wrote, "The successful splashdown of Crew 9, accomplishing a challenging space expedition, is a testament to the power of human resilience. It is an inspiring demonstration of how even the toughest hurdles can be overcome with sheer courage, patience, and dedication."
"I extend my heartiest congratulations to the members of Crew-9 and especially to @Astro_Suni. She has made the world proud of its courageous daughters. I also express my heartfelt gratitude to NASA and SpaceX for facilitating their return. Welcome home," he added.
Sunita Williams News Live: Here's why Donald Trump has not invited astronauts to White House yet
Sunita Williams News Live: Explaining why he has not yet invited NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to the White House, US President told Fox News, “They have to get better. When you are up there (in space), you have no pull in your muscle and gravity. You can lift a thousand pounds like this."
Sunita Williams News Live: Nambi Narayanan hails NASA, SpaceX teamwork as 'excellent'
Sunita Williams News Live: Former ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayanan appreciated the teamwork of NASA and SpaceX in bringing back astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore after the duo spent more than nine months in space, at the ISS.
"It shows that the precision with which they can operate this mission, there was involvement of a private company, they could manage to do it, but what I am interested technically is that unexpectedly there was a delay in their operation, but they were able to put up with the delay and any associated things. The whole system worked. I was watching, it was excellent," he told news agency PTI.
Narayanan said that with private partnership, India can also learn from this experience. "Our own Gaganyaan, when it takes off in three years, we may have similar, or more than these difficulties. This kind of operation can be successful with only private partnership. Even in China, you have private partnership, right now we agreed, we are bringing private partnership, but there must be some kind of censorship, we have to look into it," he added.
Sunita Williams News Live: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu applauds Sunita Williams
Sunita Williams News Live: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu applauded Sunita Williams for her resilience and congratulated the NASA astronaut of Indian origin on her safe return to Earth after an extended space mission.
“Glad to see astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore return safely to Earth. Their journey back shows exemplary human determination and teamwork," Naidu stated in a post on X.
Sunita Williams News Live: Maharashtra council passes resolution congratulating NASA astronaut
Sunita Williams News Live: The Maharashtra legislative Council on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating NASA astronaut Sunita Williams who return to Earth earlier in the day after spending over nine months in space.
Sunita Williams News Live: Vijay Kedia compares her space journey to investing
Sunita Williams News Live: Sunita Williams Live: Vijay Kedia draws parallels between her extraordinary space journey and the art of investing, highlighting resilience and long-term commitment.
Sunita Williams Live: ‘Welcome home!’, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Sunita Williams Live: "We are thrilled to welcome back India’s illustrious daughter, Sunita Williams, after her stellar journey in space!
Heartfelt congratulations to the fearless Crew-9 astronauts and the brilliant minds behind this mission’s success.
This remarkable feat stands as a shining testament to human spirit, courage, and commitment. Your inspiring journey fills 1.4 billion Indians with immense pride.
Welcome home!," posts UP CM Yogi Adityanath on X
Sunita Williams Live: 'Mamata Banerjee hails 'human glory' in astronauts' return
Sunita Williams Live: Describing NASA astronaut Sunita Williams as "daughter of India", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hailed the return of the space explorer and others after being stranded for nearly nine months.
"Welcome Sunita Williams and other astronauts back to Earth, finally and safely, after so many days. Our daughter of India returns to us, and we are deeply deeply happy and elated. We are profoundly happy for other returnees also. Hail their courage, hail their return, hail human glory!" Banerjee said in a post on X.
"I congratulate the rescue team for their overwhelming support and success," she added.
Sunita Williams Live: 'Your return is more than a homecoming', says TN Guv
Sunita Williams Live: NASA astronaut Sunita Williams’ return to earth after the scientific mission to the space station was more than a homecoming. It was a historic triumph of perseverance, proving that determination and courage transform adversity into achievement, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Wednesday.
Welcoming Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore on their successful mission, the Governor said months in the unforgiving expanse of space tested the limits of endurance, adaptability and resolve. "Yet you conquered every challenge with unwavering determination and resilience," Ravi said.
In a post on the Raj Bhavan's official handle, the Governor said, "Your return is more than a homecoming; it is a historic triumph of perseverance, proving that determination and courage transform adversity into achievement. May your journey ahead open new frontiers and inspire future explorers to push the boundaries of the cosmos."
Sunita Williams Live: ‘Welcome Back to Earth, Sunita Williams!’, Indian National Congress celebrates her safe return
Sunita Williams Live: On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend our warmest felicitations and heartfelt good wishes upon your safe and successful return to Earth with NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore. The safe conclusion of your extended mission has brought a sense of relief and elation to the 1.4 billion citizens of India, who are immensely proud of your remarkable accomplishments in space, INC President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X.
Sunita Williams Live: NASA astronauts all suited up in official attire, reaches Houston | WATCH
Sunita Williams Live: NASA shared fresh images of the four Crew-9 members as they reach NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “Home sweet home. 🏠 NASA’s SpaceX #Crew9 touched down at Johnson Space Center’s Ellington Field in Houston at 11:19 pm CDT, March 18, after their @Space_Station mission and successful splashdown earlier this afternoon. Welcome home, Butch, Suni, Nick, & Aleksandr!"