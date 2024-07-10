Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore still in space but 'confident' of safe return to Earth. What have they been doing on ISS?
Starliner commander Butch Wilmore and pilot Sunita Williams, who are still hovering in space, said they are learning from their experience and are confident that Boeing's Starliner spacecraft will bring them back safely to Earth.
