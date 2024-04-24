Sunita Williams part of first crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner: Check details of her third mission at ISS
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will lift off aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft and dock at the orbiting laboratory, where they will stay for about a week.
Sunita (Suni) Williams is getting trained for her third mission aboard the International Space Station. She is being prepared to be the pilot of the Crew Flight Test mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft – the first crewed flight for that vehicle.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message