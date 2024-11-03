Sunita Williams, other SpaceX Crew-9 astronauts move Dragon to new parking spot in space: Here’s why

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, with four onboard, undocked from the forward-facing port of the International Space Station’s Harmony module and autonomously redocked to the module’s space-facing port on Sunday.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated3 Nov 2024, 06:03 PM IST
SpaceX Dragon approached the ISS as it relocated to a new port at the space station.
SpaceX Dragon approached the ISS as it relocated to a new port at the space station.(SpaceX)

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with four Expedition 72 crewmates relocated to a different port on the International Space Station to free up a docking port for the next cargo resupply spacecraft.

Those on board the Space X Dragon craft were former Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams of NASA, along with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, both originally assigned to Crew-9.

Also Read | Sunita Williams ready to ride on Dragon, tries on SpaceX suits for first time

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, with four onboard, undocked from the forward-facing port of the International Space Station’s Harmony module at 6:35am ET (5:05 pm IST) on Sunday and autonomously redocked to the module’s space-facing port at 7:18 am (5:6 pm IST).

VIDEO: Watch as Dragon approaches the ISS

The Crew Dragon spacecraft was relocated to another port on the ISS to make room for a cargo variant of the spacecraft, also called Dragon, to dock at the vacant Harmony port after a scheduled Monday, November 4, launch. It is known as NASA’s SpaceX 31st commercial resupply services mission. WATCH this mission launch here

This was the fifth port relocation of a Dragon spacecraft with crew aboard following previous moves during the Crew-1, Crew-2, Crew-6, and Crew-8 missions, NASA said.

Also Read | SpaceX Crew-9 Mission to ’rescue’ Sunita Williams nears ISS, to dock soon

What's launching on SpaceX's 31st Cargo Resupply Mission to the Space Station? The scientific investigations launching to the International Space Station on the 31st SpaceX commercial resupply services mission include studies of solar wind, a radiation-tolerant moss, spacecraft materials, and cold welding in space.

All about SpaceX Crew 9 mission

SpaceX Crew-9 is the tenth flight of the Dragon spacecraft with people as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov entered the International Space Station on September 29.

Meanwhile, Sunita Williams, space station commander, and Butch Wilmore, flight engineer, remain on the space station as Expedition 72 crew members. The former Starliner astronauts will return to Earth in February 2025 with Hague and Gorbunov as part of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission.

Also Read | NASA, SpaceX delay Crew-9 launch – Here’s why

The Crew-9 Dragon is now the normal and emergency return spacecraft for the four-person crew. Earlier, it was Crew-8 Dragon, which returned to Earth on October 25, bringing an end to the 235-day Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

SpaceX Dragon with Crew9 aboard undocks and moves to a new parking spot at the ISS

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were launched into space on Boeing's Starliner craft on June 5, are serving extra time on the International Space Station after their spacecraft suffered anomalies during the travel to the ISS.

Also Read | Countdown begins: NASA-SpaceX Crew-9 mission to launch ‘without pilot’ but…

The Starliner duo were reassigned to Crew-9 mission after NASA determined it was too great of a "risk" to bring them home safely aboard the Boeing spacecraft to conclude their test ISS mission, Space.com reported.

NASA had altered its Crew-9 mission to accommodate Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore in the mission. It was originally planned to launch two other agency astronauts, Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson, aboard Crew-9. They were removed from the mission to leave two empty seats for Williams and Wilmore to return to Earth with the rest of Crew-9, in February 2025.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsSunita Williams, other SpaceX Crew-9 astronauts move Dragon to new parking spot in space: Here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.