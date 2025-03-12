Sunita Williams’ return: ‘Stuck’ NASA astronauts closer to home with SpaceX Crew-10 launch — All you need to know

Sunita Williams' return: NASA officials said earlier that Crew -9 — which NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is part of — will return only after Crew-10 is launched into space. Here's all you need to know about the latest space mission.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated12 Mar 2025, 03:08 PM IST
Advertisement
Sunita Williams’ return: NASA Crew-10 team (L) and Crew-9 team (R)(NASA)

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is preparing for her much-awaited return to Earth as the SpaceX Crew-10 mission gears up to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday. Though many believe that she and her colleague Butch Wilmore are “stranded” in space, NASA has time and again clarified that they are not "stuck" in space.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has given the go-ahead to launch the SpaceX Crew-10 mission, which will replace Crew-9. This will take the authorities closer to bringing back NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been in space for the past nine months.

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘Will miss you’: Sunita Williams gets emotional during goodbye

If everything goes well, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will return to Earth, along with astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, on March 16.

All four are part of the Crew-9 team and will return home on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after "a brief handover period" with NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission. The handover period is of two days.

When will SpaceX Crew-10 launch into space?

The launch is targeted for 7:48pm ET (Wednesday) or 5:18 am IST (Thursday). The four-person crew is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They are expected to reach the International Space Station the next day.

"'Go' to proceed with launch! @NASA and @SpaceX leaders polled 'go' for the launch of #Crew10 to the @Space_Station ahead of liftoff, targeted for Wednesday, March 12, at 7:48pm ET," NASA Commercial Crew said in an update on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘Politics’ brews over Sunita Williams’ return from space: What we know so far

When will Sunita Williams return?

NASA officials said earlier that Crew 9 — which includes NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov — will return only after Crew-10 is launched into space.

Once Crew-10 is aboard the ISS, they will conduct a brief handover period with NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission to "familiarize themselves with ongoing science and station maintenance work, which supports a safer transition of operations," NASA said.

"Following crew handover and pending weather conditions, NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, will board the Crew-9 SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and return to Earth," NASA added.

Also Read | Sunita Williams return: When and how will she return to Earth?

Sunita Williams' return date

The estimated return date for Sunita Williams and three other Crew-9 members is March 16.

Advertisement

The NASA official said a two-day handover period between Crew-10 and Crew-9 was required. So, if Crew-10 launches on March 12, the handover between Crew-9 and Crew-10 will take place on March 14 and 15, with Crew-9 returning on March 16.

Also Read | Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore’s epic 9-month ISS stay - a timeline

Can Sunita Williams' return be delayed further?

NASA said that if the conditions are not favourable for the launch of Crew-10 on March 12, backup opportunities for a launch are available on March 13 at 7:35 pm and March 14 at 7:04 pm.

In such cases, the return of Crew-9 will shift to March 17 or March 18.

Even if Crew-10 launches on time, weather conditions could still impact the return of Crew-9. 

Also Read | Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to return to Earth sooner

When and where to watch Crew 10 launch?

The live coverage of the Crew-10 launch will begin at 3:45 pm EST (1:15 am IST on Thursday) on NASA+. 

Advertisement

You can also watch live on NASA's X handle and Livemint.com.

When will Crew 10 reach space?

Crew-10 is expected to reach the ISS after a 14-hour flight docking at approximately 10 am EDT (7:30 pm IST) on Thursday, March 13.

Advertisement

Who is part of Crew-10 launch?

The four-person Crew-10 includes NASA astronauts Anne McClain (commander) and Nichole Ayers (pilot), along with mission specialists astronaut Takuya Onishi from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov.

Also Read | Elon Musk slams astronaut over Sunita Williams’ return: ‘Retarded’, ‘idiot’

Which spacecraft will Crew 10 use to reach ISS?

Crew-10 will launch aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft Endurance, carried by a reused SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsScienceNewsSunita Williams’ return: ‘Stuck’ NASA astronauts closer to home with SpaceX Crew-10 launch — All you need to know
First Published:12 Mar 2025, 03:08 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App