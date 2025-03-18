Sunita Williams Return LIVE Updates: After a prolonged nine-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have embarked on their journey returning to Earth. Their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft successfully undocked on Wednesday from ISS. The NASA astronauts are set to splash down off Florida's coast at 3:27 am IST on March 19. NASA Live coverage begins at 2:15 am IST on NASA+, X, YouTube.
The astronaut crew will travel back to Earth alongside Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.
Wilmore and Williams have been stranded on the ISS for nine months after reaching there in June last year. They were supposed to stay there for about a week. The astronauts were transported from Earth to the ISS aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.
How can you watch NASA’s live stream of Sunita Williams’ return?
NASA will provide real-time coverage of Sunita Williams' Earth return via their official live stream.
NASA astronauts' 8-day mission turns into 9-month stay - A timeline
As per the initial plan, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams arrived at the ISS in June 2024 aboard Boeing’s Starliner for an eight-day test mission.
Sunita Williams' return to earth - Where to watch Live?
At 1:05 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita (Suni) Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, undocked from the International Space Station's Harmony module aboard SpaceX Dragon.
Real-time audio coverage continues on NASA, including astronaut conversations with mission control.
A live video feed from the space station remains available.
NASA+ will resume live coverage at 4:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.
The SpaceX Dragon capsule is expected to splash down at 5:57 p.m. EDT off the coast of Florida.
Crew members will be safely recovered after landing.
NASA Astronaut Nick Hague says 'A privilege to call it home'
NASA astronaut Nick Hague shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter) before departing the International Space Station (ISS) for Earth. Reflecting on his mission and time aboard the orbiting laboratory, Hague expressed gratitude for the experience.
Astronaut Nick Hague wrote on X: "It's been a privilege to call the @Space_Station home, to play my part in its 25-year legacy of doing research for humanity, and to work with colleagues, now friends, from around the globe. My spaceflight career, like most, is full of the unexpected."
Who is accompanying Butch and Sunita on their journey back to Earth?
At what time Sunita Williams will return to earth?
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is scheduled to return to Earth on March 19, 2025, after a nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying Williams and her crewmates undocked from the ISS at 10:35 a.m. IST on March 18. They are expected to splash down off the coast of Florida at approximately 3:27 a.m. IST on March 19.
All you Need to Know about Sunita Williams
Sunita Williams, 59, is a retired US Navy test pilot and has been working as an astronaut with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) since 1998.
Till now, Sunita Williams has spent 322 days in space across multiple missions of the United States. Until 2017, Williams also held the record for most spacewalk hours by a female astronaut.
Sunita Williams’ current mission, along with US astronaut Butch Wilmore was intended for an eight days space expedition to test first crewed mission of Boeing’s Starliner.
NASA releases map to track Sunita Williams' flight back to Earth
NASA took to X to share that Crew9 will be difficult to spot in the daytime.
“Crew9 will be difficult to spot in the daytime as it reenters Earth's atmosphere, but if you want to keep an eye out for SpaceX's Dragon as it heads home today, we have the map for you."
What did Nick Hague say before leaving for Earth?
Taking to social media platform X, astronaut Nick Hague posted, "It's been a privilege to call the Space Station home, to play my part in its 25-year legacy of doing research for humanity, and to work with colleagues, now friends, from around the globe. My spaceflight career, like most, is full of the unexpected."
NASA astronauts thank Elon Musk, Donald Trump for facilitating return
NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore, who are to return to earth after being stranded in space for over nine months, expressed gratitude for SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump.
In the video posted by Musk on X, Sunita Williams said, "We are coming back before long, so don't make those plans without me. We'll be back before too long."
Butch Wilmore said, "All of us have the utmost respect for Mr. Musk and obviously respect and admiration for our President of the United States Donald Trump. We appreciate them, we appreciate all what they do for us, human spaceflight for our nation, and we're thankful for the positions they are in."
NASA astronauts end 9 month stay at ISS, homeward bound
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov have officially begun their journey back to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.
Sunita Williams' ancestral Gujarat village plans 'Diwali'
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: With prayers on their lips, residents of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' ancestral village in Gujarat are waiting for her safe return to Earth with bated breath and planned Diwali-like festivities to mark the occasion on Wednesday morning.
Williams is scheduled to return to Earth after a nine-month stay at the International Space Station.
Prayers held at Dola Mata temple
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: Prayers are being offered at the Dola Mata Temple in Jhulasan, the native village of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, for her safe return to Earth. Williams, along with other astronauts, has begun her journey back after spending more than nine months on the International Space Station (ISS).
How did Sunita Williams get stuck in space?
At what time will the NASA crew return to Earth?
The Dragon spacecraft has physically separated from the International Space Station, marking a major milestone in the Crew-9 mission's return journey.
The hatch was closed at 8:15 am IST on Tuesday, and astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are now on track, and is expected to splash down off the coast of Florida at approximately at 3:27 am IST on Wednesday.
NASA had adjusted the return schedule to ensure a smooth handover of duties and to accommodate potential weather delays later in the week.
NASA astronauts have suffered muscle atrophy?
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: Despite rigorous exercise, microgravity causes muscle atrophy and bone loss in space. Astronauts Sunita Williams and utch Wilmore have maintained a strict regimen to preserve strength, but upon returning to Earth, they will need weeks of rehabilitation to fully recover and adapt to terrestrial gravity.
Who in the world lived the most number of days in space?
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov holds the record for the longest continuous stay in space, having spent 437 days aboard the Mir space station from January 8, 1994, to March 22, 1995.
During this mission, he orbited the Earth over 7,000 times, conducting extensive medical and scientific research to understand the effects of prolonged spaceflight on the human body.
Sunita Williams has a odd record- Second highest number of days spent in space by a NASA Astronaut
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: Sunita Williams now holds the second-highest cumulative time in space among NASA astronauts.
However, Sunita Williams is still behind Peggy Whitson, whose record of 675 days remains unmatched. Other notable astronauts in this ranking include:
Peggy Whitson – 675 days
Sunita Williams – 608 days
Jeff Williams – 534 days
Mark Vande Hei – 523 days
Scott Kelly – 520 days
Sunita Williams' ancestral village in Gujarat plans fireworks and procession to welcome her return to Earth
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: The ancestral village of Sunita Williams in Gujarat’s Mehsana district is preparing for grand celebrations on Wednesday morning as she returns to Earth after a nine-month stay aboard the ISS.
Residents of Jhulasan, the native village of Williams’ father, Deepak Pandya, have been fervently praying for her safe return. Special prayers and an Akhand Jyot (eternal flame) have been lit at the local temple of Goddess Dola Mata, symbolizing the community’s wishes for her well-being.
What is a splashdown? Why do astronauts use it to return to Earth?
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore travelling on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will 'splashdown' on Earth.
The splashdown method of landing offers several advantages, notably providing a softer impact upon touchdown, as the waterbody serves as a vast and forgiving landing area.
Historically, this technique has been instrumental in ensuring the safe return of spacecraft that lacked the precision landing capabilities available today.
How long have passed since they left ISS?
Cancer risk on ISS
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: In just one week on the ISS, astronauts are exposed to the equivalent of one year's exposure on Earth. This may increase their risk of developing cancer, central nervous system damage, bone loss and some cardiovascular diseases, according to NASA.
Rapid weight loss, exposure to radioactive energy – What ill health NASA astronauts will face?
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: Several health experts have taken note of the rapid weight loss that Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore has undergone. Dr Vinay Gupta, a pulmonologist and Air Force veteran told Dailymail, the NASA astronauts should 'think of a more proactive strategy for cancer screening.'
When is splashdown for Suni Williams?
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, are going to touch Earth at 3:27 am, travelling in the SpaceX dragon aircraft
When and where to watch Earth splashdown
Sunita Williams' connection with Gujarat
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: According to Gujarat Government, Sunita Williams' ancestral roots in India are linked to Jhulasan village in Gujarat, once home to her father and grandparents. This small village, with a population of about 7,000, takes pride in its connection to the celebrated astronaut.
As we wait for the 17-hour journey to be over, here are key details of the NASA astronaut's return flight
Boarding: The SpaceX Crew Dragon hatch was sealed at 11:05 p.m. ET, which is 8:35 a.m. IST on Tuesday. The crew then put on their flight suits and completed safety checks.
Departure: The spacecraft undocked from the ISS at 1:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday, which is 10:35 a.m. IST on Tuesday. NASA provided audio coverage of the event.
Splashdown: The Crew Dragon is set to splash down off Florida's coast at 5:57 p.m. ET on Tuesday, which is 3:27 a.m. IST on Wednesday. Recovery teams will assist the astronauts before they head to Houston. Video coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. ET, or 2:15 a.m. IST on Wednesday.
Why cannot Astronauts walk after reaching Earth from Space?
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: The difficulties faced by astronauts are primarily due to the effects of microgravity on the human body.
In space, fluids shift towards the upper body, leading to dizziness and fainting when standing up on Earth due to a sudden drop in blood pressure.
Additionally, the vestibular system adapts to weightlessness, causing balance issues upon return.
9 months of floating around in ISS, NASA astronauts will be carried on stretcher upon reaching Earth
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are set to return to Earth on March 19, marking the end of their prolonged space mission. However, their return is not without challenges.
Due to prolonged exposure to microgravity, astronauts often struggle with basic movements like walking upon landing. This is why they are typically carried out on stretchers as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety and facilitate immediate medical check-ups.
How Sunita Williams' health will be affected upon returning to Earth?
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: The long-term effects on the bodies of the NASA astronauts cannot be ignored.
Astronauts in space experience significant physiological changes due to prolonged exposure to microgravity, radiation, and isolation.
The toll on muscles, bones, and even mental health can be severe.
Why was Sunita Williams' return delayed?
How did Sunita Williams get 'stranded' in space?
'Doing Yagna for her return,' says Dinesh Rawal, Sunita's cousin in Gujarat
As Sunita Williams is set to return to Earth, Dinesh Rawal, Sunita Williams cousin brother in Gujarat, informed that he was doing a
"Everyone in the family, including her mother, brother and sister, is happy that she is coming back home. Our entire family is delighted and eagerly awaits her return... We have started offering prayers and visited many temples for her safety... It is a huge day for us... She is the pride of the nation... We are doing a 'Yagna' for her return and will distribute sweets upon her return," Rawal told ANI.
How Much does Sunita Williams earns as a NASA employee?
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: As a NASA astronaut, Sunita Williams earns her salary based on the US government's General Schedule (GS) pay scale, which ranges from GS-13 to GS-15 depending on experience and mission assignments.
GS-13 Astronauts: Their salaries range from approximately ₹6.7 million to ₹8.77 million per year.
GS-15 Astronauts: Senior astronauts like Sunita Williams earn between ₹7 million and ₹12.7 million annually. Her estimated annual salary is around ₹1.26 crore.
Despite the risks and challenges, NASA astronauts do not receive overtime pay for extended missions. Instead, they are provided with comprehensive benefits and allowances to cover essential expenses.
PM Modi invites Sunita Williams to India, remembers meeting her late father
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: "Ms. Bonnie Pandya must be keenly awaiting your return and I am sure that Late Deepakbhai's blessings are with you as well. I fondly remember meeting him along with you during my visit to the United States in 2016. After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters," wrote PM Modi in his letter to Sunita Williams.
Why Does SpaceX's Crew Dragon take 17 hours to return while Russia's Soyuz makes it back in just 3.5 hours?
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: The disparity in return times between SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Russia's Soyuz spacecraft stems from their distinct approaches. Soyuz uses a ballistic descent, achieving a quick 3.5-hour return but exposing astronauts to intense gravitational forces.
In contrast, Crew Dragon employs a controlled, gradual descent, prioritizing safety and precision over speed, resulting in a longer 17-hour journey.
Date, Time, How to Watch Live Streaming Online of NASA SpaceX Crew-9 Splashdown Live?
Suni Williams is FINALLY Homeward bound | WATCH
'You remain close to our hearts' PM Modi pens heartfelt note for Sunita Williams
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: PM Modi penned a heartfelt note for Sunita Williams, who along with Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, have started their return journey to Earth after being ‘stranded’ at the ISS for 9 months.
Crew9 and their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft have departed the International Space Station and are likely to touchdown on Earth this evening.
“Even though you are thousands of miles away, you remain close to our hearts," said, PM Modi.
Donald Trump claims credit for return, blasts Joe Biden
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: United States President Donald Trump took his chance to blast predecessor Joe Biden for “forgetting" the astronauts and called it an “embarrassing event".
Donald Trump claims he spoke to NASA Acting Administrator Janet Petro about expediting Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's return and NASA agreed to bring them back ahead of the originally approved two-week period.
Donald Trump also claimed he asked billionaire-friend and SpaceX owner Elon Musk to launch a Dragon mission to bring back the “abandoned" astronauts. He also assured of “maximum standards" being followed for a safe return.
What role does SpaceX play in this mission?
Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft is ferrying NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Crew-9 back to Earth. Dragon 10, carrying Crew-10 astronauts, successfully docked at the ISS on March 16 and will take over ISS operations.
Sunita Williams officially handed over ISS command to Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, who will lead operations for the next six months.
Dragon capsule on way to earth, what's the schedule?
- As per the NASA's expected schedule, the official website will begin live streaming the return at 2.15 am IST on March 19.
- The capsule is expected to begin its deorbit burn (entry into Earth's atmosphere) at around 2.41 am IST, March 19.
- The crew is expected to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico, near Florida, around 3.27 am IST on March 19 (or 5.57 pm EST on March 18, local time).
- However, the exact landing location will depend on local weather conditions, NASA said.
WATCH — NASA livestreams departure, where to watch splashdown?
Will NASA pay Sunita Williams overtime salary?
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: With Sunita Williams on her way home, the amount the astronauts will make for their overstay in space is drawing interest. Will NASA pay them overtime salary?
Unfortunately, its looks unlikely.
According to NASA astronaut Cady Coleman, quoted by the Washingtonian magazine, there is no special overtime salary that NASA astronauts are paid. So, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore might not be paid any extra amount for their extended stay in space.
NASA astronauts face health challenges after months in space
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally on their way back home to Earth, but they will face various health challenges after prolonged weightlessness in space.
These health issues include baby feet (a condition where space travellers lose the thicker skin on their soles), bad eyesight, difficulty walking, dizziness, nausea, and unsteady feet.
In fact, astronauts could take several weeks to “re-calibrate" their functions and daily routine to life on Earth. Read full here
NASA Astronauts begin journey home after undocking from ISS, splashdown expected off Florida coast
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, seated inside a Dragon capsule with two other crew members, undocked from the ISS at 1:05 a.m. New York time on Tuesday. The capsule is expected to travel through space, plunge through the atmosphere and ultimately fall to Earth under parachutes before splashing down off the Florida coast around 6 p.m. local time. After undergoing standard medical checks, the crew will board a flight to Houston, where they will be reunited with their families.
NASA's return audio coverage to continue
Sunita Williams Returns LIVE Updates: NASA’s return coverage will continue with audio only for now, and full coverage will start when the splashdown broadcast begins. The audio will include conversations between the astronauts and mission control, along with a live video feed from the space station.