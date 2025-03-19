NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to planet Earth on Tuesday after staying in space for about nine months. The SpaceX capsule carrying the astronauts parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday morning (IST), hours after departing the International Space Station.

The splashdown took place off the coast of Tallahassee in the Florida Panhandle. Williams, 59 and Wilmore, 62, were expected to stay on the ISS for about a week but were stranded there since June last year.

NASA astronauts who return from long ISS missions complete a 45-day rehabilitation programme comprising three phases. After regaining some of their strength, flexibility and their ability to walk during phase one, the astronauts move on to phase two, which adds proprioceptive exercises and cardio reconditioning.

Proprioceptive exercises strengthen the body and improve the mind's perception of movement and position. Phase three, the longest phase, focuses on returning the astronaut to their optimal level of physical performance through functional development training.

Most astronauts return to their re-mission fitness level after 45 days, according to NASA. It can, however, take months or even years for some to recover.



As part of post-mission recovery, Sunita will undergo some procedures after the splashdown. Some of them are:

Immediate medical attention: Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts were assisted out of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and placed on stretchers for medical examinations soon after their splashdown. This standard procedure for all astronauts on return to Earth is to counteract the effects of prolonged exposure to microgravity, which can lead to muscle atrophy, balance issues, and fluid shifts in the body.

Johnson Space Center, Houston: After the medical check-ups, the astronauts will be flown to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. The astronauts will spend a few days undergoing further health evaluations before being cleared to reunite with their families, according to media reports.

Post-mission debriefings: Sunita Williams and Wilmore will also participate in post-mission debriefings, where they will share insights into their extended stay aboard the ISS, discuss challenges they faced, and provide feedback on the Boeing Starliner spacecraft’s performance.

Family reunions: Sunita Williams had earlier expressed excitement about returning home, particularly to see her two dogs. "It's been a roller coaster for them, probably a little bit more so than for us," she said earlier this month.

286 days in space Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore ended up spending 286 days in space — 278 days longer than anticipated when they launched. They circled Earth 4,576 times and travelled 121 million miles (195 million kilometres) by the time of splashdown.

“On behalf of SpaceX, welcome home,” radioed SpaceX Mission Control in California.

“What a ride,” replied Nick Hague, the capsule's commander.

The two astronauts' plight captured the world's attention, giving new meaning to the phrase “stuck at work" and turning “Butch and Suni” into household names. While other astronauts had logged longer spaceflights over the decades, none had to deal with so much uncertainty or see the length of their mission extended repeatedly.