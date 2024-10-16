In August this year, NASA decided to return Boeing’s Starliner to Earth without humans aboard the spacecraft – keeping in view the safety of astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is preparing to launch Boeing's Starliner again in 2025 after the spacecraft faced a major setback during its crewed flight test in June this year. Starliner spacecraft had carried NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Bitch Wilmore to space but returned to Earth without its crew in September.

Starliner flight in 2025, but conditions apply NASA said in its press release on Tuesday, "The timing and configuration of Starliner's next flight will be determined once a better understanding of Boeing's path to system certification is established."

"This determination will include considerations for incorporating Crew Flight Test lessons learned, approvals of final certification products, and operational readiness," NASA said.

The US space agency further informed that it is "keeping options on the table for how best to achieve system certification". This includes "windows of opportunity for a potential Starliner flight in 2025".

In August 2023, NASA said that after a "successful first flight with crew", it will complete the work to certify the Starliner system as an operational crew system for long-duration crew rotation missions to the space station.

Starliner's first crewed flight hits a snag Starliner's first crewed flight to space was launched with Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore on June 5. It reached the International Space Station on June 6.

The two Starliner astronauts were supposed to return to Earth on the Boeing spacecraft within days. However, their return was delayed for months after Starliner was detected with technical issues, including helium leaks and thruster failures.

A weeklong trip for Wilmore and Williams turned into a mission lasting more than eight months. Many feared that the two astronauts were "stranded" or "stuck" in space. However, NASA maintained that they could return safely in an "emergency" situation.

To ensure the safety of two NASA astronauts, the US space agency later decided to bring back Starliner without its crew on September 6. The Boeing spacecraft landed in New Mexico on September 7.

Sunita Williams to come home in 2025 Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will now come home on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft in February 2025. They will accompany Crew-9 mission members – NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov – on their return spaceflight in February 2025.

NASA announced on October 1, 2024, that the checks had been completed, and the Crew-9 Dragon was now the normal and emergency return spacecraft for the four-person crew. Meanwhile, Wilmore and Williams will continue their work aboard the space station as part of the Expedition 71/72 crew.

Can Boeing's Starliner get NASA certification? Following the successful Starliner's return, NASA said in a statement, "Even though it was necessary to return the spacecraft uncrewed, NASA and Boeing learned an incredible amount about Starliner in the most extreme environment possible."

"NASA looks forward to our continued work with the Boeing team to proceed toward certification of Starliner for crew rotation missions to the space station," the statement added.

Earlier, Starliner failed a 2019 test to launch to the ISS uncrewed but mostly succeeded in a 2022 do-over attempt where it also encountered thruster problems. Its June mission, with its first crew, was required before NASA could certify the capsule for routine flights.

But now, Starliner's crew certification path is uncertain, Reuters reported on August 24 – when NASA officials announced that the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, not the Starliner, would bring the two astronauts back home.

Boeing struggled for years to develop Starliner – to compete with Crew Dragon as a second US option for sending astronaut crews to and from Earth's orbit.

NASA, Boeing, SpaceX and crewed flight NASA selected Boeing and SpaceX in September 2014 to transport crew to the International Space Station from the US.

"These integrated spacecraft, rockets and associated systems will carry up to four astronauts on NASA missions, maintaining a space station crew of seven to maximize time dedicated to scientific research on the orbiting laboratory," NASA said.