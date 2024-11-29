Sunita Williams speaks on deteriorating health concerns in space: ‘We have lot of fun up here, don’t worry about us’

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who is spending extended time in space, has shared that she is enjoying her time up there and is in good health. Despite some concerns about her weight loss, Williams reassured the public in an exclusive interview that she is eating well and maintaining her fitness routine.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Sunita Williams was asked how she and fellow astronaut Butch are managing their long time in space and whether it takes a toll on the body. The astronaut replied, “Part of being in space is working out. We work out two hours a day. Our bodies have changed a little bit, and that's why we have to work out so much, some people call it space buff.”

Williams also responded to social media discussions about her health and weight and said that she and fellow astronaut Butch are doing well.

“We’re feeling good, working out, eating right, It's just awesome,” she said. “We have a lot of fun up here, too. So, you know, people are worried about us. Really, don’t worry about us,” she told NBC News.

Sunita Williams shares Thanksgiving message in new video In her Thanksgiving message, Williams said, “Our Crew up here just wanted to say Happy Thanksgiving to all our friends and family who are down on Earth and everyone who is supporting us.”

Meanwhile, Sunita Williams is set to return to Earth in February 2025, nearly eight months after her Starliner spaceflight was launched from Earth in June this year. Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore were launched at the ISS in June.