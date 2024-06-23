Sunita Williams stranded in space after NASA delays Boeing Starliner's return to Earth indefinitely, know why
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams will stay in space longer as NASA delays Starliner's return, raising questions about timing as Boeing's crewed mission faces technical issues with thrusters and leaks.
Indian-origin Sunita Williams is likely to stay in space for a few more days, as NASA has further postponed the Boeing Starliner's return to Earth from the International Space Station. This development follows the US space agency's decision to take more time to review the spacecraft's technical issues.