Sunita Williams stuck in space: Another bad news from NASA, Russian satellite breaks into 100 pieces near ISS
Sunita Williams stuck in space: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has recently warned its ISS astronauts to seek shelter as Russian satellite breaks into 100 pieces near the space stations location
Amid uncertainty over Sunita Williams' return from space, NASA recently shared an update about the International Space Station (ISS), the India-born astronaut's temporary home in space. Astronauts on ISS were forced to take shelter for about an hour after a defunct Russian satellite broke into more than 100 pieces near the space station.