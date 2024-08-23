Sunita Williams stuck in space: From vapourisation upon re-entry to oxygen shortage - Why return is too risky

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore face an extended stay on the ISS due to issues with their return spacecraft, Boeing's Starliner.

Livemint
Published23 Aug 2024, 02:29 PM IST
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams (L) and Butch Wilmore (R) were launched aboard the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for the Crew Flight Test launch , on June 5, 2024.
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams (L) and Butch Wilmore (R) were launched aboard the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for the Crew Flight Test launch , on June 5, 2024.(AFP)

Sunita William stuck in space: The return spaceflight of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the International Space Station is still stuck in a limbo. Sunita Williams' return to Earth was originally scheduled in June this year. But repeated glitches in Boeing Starliner spacecraft led to the extension of the space program for months.

There is also a possibility that Williams and Wilmore may have to rely on SpaceX's Crew Dragon for their return. Due to multiple technical glitches in Starliner, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's return flight in Boeing spacecraft can have dire consequences for the astronauts including their instant vapourisation upon re-entry, believes Rudy Ridolfi, a former commander of US military space systems.

Also Read | How will Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore stay in space till 2025? Detail here

What can go wrong if Sunita Williams rely on Starliner for return flight?

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the space industry expert, Rudy Ridolfi, stated that there is a chance that the astronauts can be stranded in space for a long duration with just 96 hours of oxygen supply. Ridolfi mentioned three possible situations that can turn into realty if Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are made to return to Earth in Boeing Starliner.

Running out of oxygen

The first scenarios highlights the situation of astronauts if they travel to Earth in Boeing Starliner. In the first situation, the spacecraft can become stranded in space with malfunctioning thrusters and only a 96-hour supply of oxygen, reported CNBC TV18 citing Ridolfi.

Also Read | Sunita Williams stuck in space, ISRO chief says ’she’s in a situation where…’

Forever stuck in space

Another scenario for the two NASA astronauts is that the spacecraft mught fail to re-enter the atmosphere together due to faulty alignment. In this case, the space craft may remain in space indefinitely as it would not be able to descend properly.

Also Read | From eight days to eight months — NASA astronauts may be stuck till 2025

Vapourisation upon reentry

The third and last possible scenario of Sunita Williams' return in Starliner would be vapourisation upon entry. According to CNBC-TV18 report, Ridolfi expressed concern that the Starliner spacecraft may reenter the Earth's atmosphere at too steep an angle. Which may result in Starliner's heat shield failing under extreme friction and heat. The unfortunate incident may burn the spacecraft's surface and leading to the loss of astronauts.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 02:29 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsSunita Williams stuck in space: From vapourisation upon re-entry to oxygen shortage - Why return is too risky

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    02:48 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0 (0%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.70
    02:48 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    2.15 (0.71%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    353.30
    02:47 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    3.25 (0.93%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.65
    02:48 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -4.5 (-1.39%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    526.70
    02:41 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    42.9 (8.87%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.05
    02:41 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    15.65 (7.44%)

    PCBL

    484.05
    02:41 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    33.2 (7.36%)

    Doms Industries

    2,588.45
    02:41 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    157.75 (6.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,532.00-267.00
      Chennai
      73,890.00450.00
      Delhi
      72,888.00-481.00
      Kolkata
      73,675.0020.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

      More From Popular in Science
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue