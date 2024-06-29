Sunita Williams stuck in space: ISRO scientist on how Starliner can make safe return, ‘Human lives are involved so…’
NASA delays Boeing Starliner's return to Earth from ISS with first crew of astronauts, Barry Eugene 'Butch' Wilmore and Sunita Williams, due to technical issues. No new date set, raising questions about the return timing of the astronauts on Boeing's first crewed mission.
