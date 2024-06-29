NASA delays Boeing Starliner's return to Earth from ISS with first crew of astronauts, Barry Eugene 'Butch' Wilmore and Sunita Williams, due to technical issues. No new date set, raising questions about the return timing of the astronauts on Boeing's first crewed mission.

NASA has further postponed the Boeing Starliner's return to Earth from the International Space Station with its first crew of astronauts - Barry Eugene "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams, to allow more time for review of technical issues encountered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It did not set a new date, raising questions about the timing of the return of the two astronauts on Boeing's first crewed mission, which had initially been set for June 26, itself a pushback from the first potential date of June 14.

Commenting on what is likely to follow, ISRO Scientist Mylswamy Annadurai says, "Any space program, when transiting, it needs to be seen that all the systems for the next save are ready. While launching also, it was seen, that there were a couple of delays. After the boarding, both of them were evacuated. The real launch took place after making sure that all the countdowns and everything was OK. Now when the system is fully ready, they can come back." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is part and parcel of the space game... People will not take any steps until they are doubly sure, especially when human lives are involved. Things will be taken care of properly...," he added.

The crewed test of the spacecraft, test-flown to space two times since 2019 without humans on board, has encountered five failures of its 28 maneuvering thrusters, five leaks of helium gas meant to pressurize those thrusters, and a slow-moving propellant valve that signalled unfixed past issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The issues and the additional tests run by NASA and Boeing call into question when exactly Starliner's crew will be able to make the roughly six-hour return journey home, and add to the program's broader problems.

Boeing has spent $1.5 billion in cost overruns beyond its $4.5-billion NASA development contract.

NASA wants Starliner to become a second U.S. spacecraft capable of ferrying astronauts with the ISS, alongside SpaceX's Crew Dragon, its primary ride since 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}