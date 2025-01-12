Hello User
Sunita Williams to perform two spacewalks on THESE dates, NASA shares major update

  • Astronaut Sunita Williams will perform two spacewalks next week, one with Nick Hague and another with Butch Wilmore. NASA has shared major update on the upcoming spacewalks.

NASA's astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS)

Astronauts Sunita Williams is set to undertake two spacewalks withing two weeks time. In a statement issued by NASA, Sunita Williams will venture outside the International Space Station (ISS) along with Nick Hague to conduct spacewalk on January 16 to complete station upgrades. In addition to this, another station update will be done on January 23 where Williams will again take part in another spacewalk, now along with Butch Wilmore.

As per the US space agency, the first spacewalk is named US spacewalk 91 while the second spacewalk on January 23 is named as US spacewalk 92.

