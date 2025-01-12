Astronauts Sunita Williams is set to undertake two spacewalks withing two weeks time. In a statement issued by NASA, Sunita Williams will venture outside the International Space Station (ISS) along with Nick Hague to conduct spacewalk on January 16 to complete station upgrades. In addition to this, another station update will be done on January 23 where Williams will again take part in another spacewalk, now along with Butch Wilmore.

