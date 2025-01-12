Astronauts Sunita Williams is set to undertake two spacewalks withing two weeks time. In a statement issued by NASA, Sunita Williams will venture outside the International Space Station (ISS) along with Nick Hague to conduct spacewalk on January 16 to complete station upgrades. In addition to this, another station update will be done on January 23 where Williams will again take part in another spacewalk, now along with Butch Wilmore.
As per the US space agency, the first spacewalk is named US spacewalk 91 while the second spacewalk on January 23 is named as US spacewalk 92.
